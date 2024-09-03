It’s a wrap for Sajin Gopu - Anaswara Rajan film

Earlier, we reported that Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan are headlining actor Sreejith Babu’s directorial debut. The makers announced on Monday the film’s shoot has been completed. The script is penned by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, who also co-produces it alongside Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu. More details about the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be disclosed.

Sreejith, who started his career as an assistant to director Aashiq Abu on Rani Padmini (2015), is best known for his acting roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Romancham (2023), and Aavesham.

Sajin rose to fame with his notable performances in Jithu’s directorials Romancham and Aavesham. He is also part of seasoned production designer Jothish Shankar’s first outing as a filmmaker, Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, and Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming film with director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

Anaswara, last seen in Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, also has Deepu Karunakaran’s Mr & Mrs Bachelor, opposite Indrajith Sukumaran, and Rekhachithram alongside Asif Ali. The latter is helmed by The Priest director Jofin T Chacko.