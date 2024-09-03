Sexual assault case filed against Nivin Pauly; actor calls allegations 'baseless'

KOCHI: The Kerala Police on Tuesday booked popular Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, producer AK Sunil, and four others under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections following a woman's complaint alleging sexual assault.

The accusations come as the Malayalam film industry grapples with numerous sexual harassment allegations following the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual misconduct in the industry.

A case was registered at the Oonnukal police station in Ernakualm based on a complaint from a resident who alleged that she had been harassed by the actor and colleagues in Dubai.

The complainant alleged that she was raped under the pretense of being offered a role in a film. She added that the incident involved multiple individuals, including Nivin, whom she described as part of a group responsible for the assault.

"The case was registered after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) forwarded the complaint following the collection of statements from the complainant to the district police chief, who then passed it on to the Oonnukal police station. We subsequently registered a case under charges of rape and assault with intent to outrage a woman's modesty," said KP Vinod, the Station House Officer of Oonnukal police station.

There are six accused in the case, with Nivin Pauly being named as the sixth accused, he added.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly responded to allegations via social media, calling them "entirely untrue" and "baseless."

"I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," the actor posted on X.