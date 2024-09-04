Dhyan Sreenivasan joins Weekend Cinematic Universe

On Tuesday, Weekend Blockbusters launched their upcoming film Detective Ujjwalan, headlined by Dhyan Sreenivasan. The makers also released a teaser introducing the titular character, who appears to be a rookie at sleuthing. Scheduled as a 2025 release, the film is written and directed by the debutant duo, Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G.

Interestingly, Detective Ujjwalan, an investigative thriller, will be part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe (WCU). Earlier, while introducing WCU, the production company stated, “We began our journey with the electrifying Minnal Murali (2021).”

In an exclusive conversation with us, the co-director Indraneel shared that the upcoming film’s shoot will begin in November, but remained tight-lipped about its plot and other cast details.

On speculations regarding the film’s link with Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali, Indraneel added, “Much like how Iron Man and The Hulk were for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)—existing within the same world without being directly connected—Detective Ujjwalan serves as an expansion of the WCU, which also includes Minnal Murali.”

On the technical front, Detective Ujjwalan has Prem Akkattu and Sraiyanti wielding the camera, RDX editor Chaman Chacko handling the cuts, and Rzee composing the music.