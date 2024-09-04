Sharaf U Dheen’s 'Pet Detective' wrapped up

Earlier, we reported that actor Sharaf U Dheen is headlining and producing a new film titled Pet Detective. The film’s shoot has now been completed, announced its co-writer and executive producer Jai Vishnu on Tuesday. It is co-written and directed by debutant Praneesh Vijayan, who previously served as one of the writers on Omar Lulu’s Happy Wedding (2016).

Pet Detective features Sharaf’s Premam co-star Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. The upcoming film’s technical crew includes music director Rajesh Murugesan, renowned for his work in Premam, cinematographer Anend C Chandran, and editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The makers are targeting a December release.

Sharaf was last seen in Arfaz Ayub’s Level Cross, starring Asif Ali and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The actor also has Hello Mummy and Padakkalam, both directed by newcomers as part of his upcoming slate. While the former, co-starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, is a fantasy comedy directed by Vaishakh Elans, Padakkalam is helmed by Manu Swaraj.