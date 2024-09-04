Start camera, exploitation!

Sexism

One of the most striking observations in the Hema Committee report reads, “Hierarchical structure in cinema is such that men are the norm and women are the other, and their rights are more infringed than protected.” The inequalities are evident from the glaring disparity in remuneration to allocating hotel rooms to something as flimsy as the food served. Actor Zarin Shihab of Aattam-fame recently spoke about how an “extra leg piece is often reserved for the male star.”

On similar lines, Gouri Kishan adds how male actors arrive only after everyone else assembles on sets. “Female actors are expected to report at 7.30 AM, irrespective of when the previous day’s shoot got over, but the hero can turn up whenever he wants, be it 11 AM or 12 PM. The demarcation starts from there,” says the actor, who is also trying to wrap her head around the pay difference. “I’m aware of the market dynamics, but such a disparity is extremely unfair despite the same effort we put in.”

Archana Kalpathi, the producer of the upcoming Vijay-starrer GOAT, is also conscious of the existing inequalities and believes that any workplace should have an equal number of men and women to foster a healthy environment. “While we often say that women are equal to men, the reality is that we still face significant disadvantages. We must actively work to dismantle the deep-rooted patriarchy that exists.”

Recommendations

The Hema Committee report has listed a set of recommendations to make the Malayalam film industry a safer and better place to work for women. While the practicality of some of the suggestions like certification of gender justice for films and government offering financial assistance for women during delivery and child care are still being scrutinised by the stakeholders, there’s a consensus on the dire need for clean toilets and ‘safe’ facilities to change costumes.

While caravans are usually provided for main actors and technicians, the junior artists and set assistants have traditionally been denied such basic needs. Khushbhu, also a producer, proudly claims that she has been arranging caravans even for dancers in her sets and urges others to follow the same. But her fellow actor Radikaa Sarathkumar’s recent revelation of caravans being misused for taking videos of female actors changing costumes has once again raised pertinent concerns regarding women’s privacy. Sharing her experience on a Malayalam film’s sets, Radikaa said she was horrified to see men enjoying nude videos of female actors secretly recorded from the camera.

Archana Kalpathi, however, feels that a production house alone cannot guarantee a safe environment. According to her, “To truly ensure safety, every department, including the various film bodies, must have a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee. These committees should provide a safe, non-judgmental space for anonymous reporting. Many are unaware that their comments or actions may be inappropriate, and it’s important to address this directly.”

For a better tomorrow

Going by the Hema Committee report and the subsequent developments, it’s plain as day that there’s a dire need for a systemic revamp across all film industries. As actor Santhy Balachandran stresses, “Change can begin only when issues are acknowledged.” She feels the Ministry of Labour should intervene, and in consultation with film bodies, draw up legally sound, standardised protocols to remedy the systemic issues the Hema Committee Report has identified.

A formal mechanism in place either for the prevention of malpractices or for the redressal of grievances will create an environment where there is more accountability, she believes. Within their limitations, Gayathrie and Gouri also hope to see more accountability from those in better powers. “Women speaking up has happened, now it’s up to the media to ask the uncomfortable questions and for the men in the industry to step up and clean this place,” states Gayathrie.

Chinmayi, who admits to being increasingly cynical because of the years of neglect, is still hoping against hope that things will change and refuses to be bogged down. “For a social change, we need to keep talking about it. I’ve had men who slut shamed me 5-6 years back texting and apologising. So it’s not a desolate world altogether,” reflects a hopeful Chinmayi.

As Hema Committee member Valsalakumari points out, cinema, widely regarded as the most influential art form in the world, has the power to make or mar values of children and youth. So any change in the film industry is certain to reflect on society, and vice versa. To quote Oscar Wilde, “Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.”

(With inputs from A Sharadhaa, BH Harsh, Narayani M)