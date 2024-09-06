Nani-starrer 'Hit: The Third Case' gets a release date

Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will hit theatres on May 1, 2025. On Thursday morning, the Jersey actor announced the same through his social media handle. “Less of a cop, More of a criminal. Arjun Sarkaar takes charge.

Nani's 32 is HIT: The Third Case. Blood gates will open on May 1st, 2025. Hunter’s Command” read Nani’s post.

The makers also released a teaser of the upcoming film, establishing Arjun Sarkaar’s character as a violent and ferocious police officer. Nani had previously appeared in a cameo as the same character in the franchise’s second instalment Hit: The Second Case (2022), featuring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead. Its first part Hit: The First Case, headlined by Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was released in 2020.

Hit: The Third Case is jointly produced under the banners of Wallposter Cinema and Unanimous Productions.