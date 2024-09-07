Saiju Kurup’s web series debut 'Jai Mahendran' confirms premiere date

Saiju Kurup’s web series debut Jai Mahendran will be premiered on Sony LIV on October 11. The makers announced the release date on Friday through social media. Earlier, the series was slated to release on February 9. It is written by the National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair, who also serves as the showrunner.

Billed as a political drama with a lighthearted tone, Jai Mahendran is directed by Srikanth Mohan, who has previously worked as Rahul’s assistant. The show has Saiju as a corrupt deputy tehsildar who believes in getting things done through powerplay and using his influence within the system.

Its cast also includes Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Miya George, Suresh Krishna, Johny Antony, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Rahul Riji Nair, Vishnu Govindan and Sidhartha Siva, among others.

Jai Mahendran, produced by First Print Studios, has Prasanth Raveendran wielding the camera, Christy Sebastian handling the cuts and Sidhartha Pradeep composing the music.