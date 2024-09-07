Siju Wilson and Balu Varghese’s 'Pushpaka Vimanam' slated for Oct 4

Siju Wilson and Balu Varghese’s Pushpaka Vimanam will hit theatres on October 4. The makers have also unveiled a new poster along with the announcement made on Friday. It is directed by Ullas Krishna and jointly scripted by Sandeep Sadanand and Deepu S Nair.

Billed as an action-packed thriller, Pushpaka Vimanam is jointly scripted by Sandeep Sadanand and Deepu S Nair. Apart from Siju and Balu, the film also features Dheeraj Denny, Siddique, Manoj K U, Lena, Namrita, Manoj K U, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sohan Seenulal and Shyju Adimali. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi Chandran, editor Akhilesh Mohan and music director Rahul Raj. Pushpaka Vimanam is produced by John Kudiyanmala under the banner of Rayona Rose Productions, while Arifa Productions oversees the film’s distribution.

Last seen in Samadhana Pusthakam, Siju also has a crime investigative thriller helmed by Jagan Shaji Kailas and a film with director Vinayan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Balu’s upcoming slate includes the Dileep-starred Bha Bha Ba and 1 Princess Street.