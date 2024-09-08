Low-key Onam for Mollywood with just three releases, 'Barozz' postponed

KOCHI: Call it the Hema committee effect. Cinema halls in Kerala will be devoid of any usual big Malayalam releases this Onam. Though Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Antony Varghese’s Kondal, and KishKindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, will be released during the festival, the release of Barozz, actor Mohanlal’s directorial debut that was to hit screens this month, has been postponed to October, perhaps because the producers decided not to take any chances following the committee report and the subsequent allegations.

“Films for Onam are not as expected this time. There aren’t any big movies in the line-up. Usually, at least four or five films are released every Onam. Though Barozz was set to be released this Friday, the date has been pushed to October for some reasons,” said Liberty Basheer, a Kochi-based theatre owner.

As for the films gearing up for release, industry expert Siyad Kokker opined that the movies fall in different genres and can attract audiences to the theatre. “Though there are only three films, those fall in different genres. So the experience will also be different. Also, Tovino’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Pepe’s (Antony Varghese) Kondal are two big-budget films. Hope these films would bring more audiences to theatres,” he said, adding that four or five films are enough for a festive season. “In this weak economic situation, people are not going to watch several movies during the festival season. Four or five films are enough. The success or fate of a film is decided by its quality. We need quality films,” Kokker said.

Basheer said Vijay’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) was a much-anticipated film, but it did not meet expectations.

“GOAT was a much-anticipated film. Films released in the first half of the year were successful and brought audiences, especially families, back to theatres. However, in the last two months, films have failed to perform. Vijay’s GOAT is also not receiving good response,” he said.