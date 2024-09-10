Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Kaantha' begins

Dulquer Salmaan’s new multilingual film Kaantha was launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. It is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, who previously made the 2016 film Nila and the Netflix docu-series The Hunt for Veerappan (2023).

Kaantha is jointly produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, an arm of Suresh Productions, which turns 60 this year. Rana stated in an official press release, “Partnering with Wayfarer Films for Kaantha adds a new dimension to this project.

Their commitment to quality cinema aligns perfectly with our vision at Spirit Media. Kaantha is the ideal film to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Suresh Productions and mark the beginning of a new era with Spirit Media.”

Kaantha is billed as a period-drama, set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras. It also stars Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse, who made her debut with the recently released Telugu film Mr Bachchan.

Dulquer will next be seen in Lucky Baskhar, written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film, originally made in Telugu, will hit screens in multiple languages on October 31 for Diwali.