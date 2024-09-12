A director’s second film defines his mettle says Dinjith Ayyathan

While they began pre-production work for the film, their biggest challenge was finding the right house set in a dense forest, where Asif’s character and his family reside. “Without such a forest and house, the film would not have been possible as they are central to the plot. We wanted an old mansion that wasn’t exactly the traditional Nair Theravada but had some modern architectural sensibilities too.

Although the story is set near Nilambur, we found very few houses that matched our needs. Many such houses are now dilapidated, and our search was extensive.” They later found a house in Kasaragod that they liked, but the owner was unwilling to permit filming. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise, according to the filmmaker.

“The delay in finding the right location eventually led us to an old mansion near Cherpulassery, belonging to the Olappamanna family, and fortunately, it was green and lush rather than yellow at the time by the time we finalised this house for shooting,” says Dinjith with a sense of satisfaction, having achieved what he set out to do, despite the challenges posed by intermittent rains.

When it came to casting, Dinjith shares that Asif was the first to join the film, as he had always been the most accessible actor for him to narrate a story to, even before his debut film. “As in Kakshi Amminippilla, where he played a character that marked a welcome departure for him, Asif takes on another mature role in Kishkindha Kaandam, although with more intense shades.” Speaking about Aparna Balamurali’s casting, Dinjith says, “We wanted an actress in her 30s for a character who marries late and has a comparatively larger physique than others her age. Aparna fit the bill perfectly.”

Dinjith is particularly enthusiastic about discussing the casting of Vijayaraghavan as Appu Pillai, a retired military officer. “Even though Vijayaraghavan ettan was in Kakshi Amminippilla, he was not initially part of our plans for Kishkindha Kaandam. He plays an intense and complex character reminiscent of the roles once portrayed by Thilakan or Nedumudi Venu—characters that are rare in contemporary Malayalam cinema.”

After careful consideration, they finalised Vijayaraghavan on director Fazil’s recommendation to cast a versatile veteran actor capable of handling the character’s intricacies. “Once that suggestion from Fazil sir came, there was no looking beyond Vijayaraghavan ettan,” says Dinjith, while also revealing that Bahul often draws inspiration and references from old films and characters while writing.

“He actually wrote the character of Appu Pilla with the late NN Pillai sir (Vijayaraghavan’s father) in mind, which is quite interesting, considering we coincidentally ended up casting Vijayaraghavan ettan for the role,” he says. Dinjith assures that audiences will witness one of Vijayaraghavan’s finest performances in Kishkindha Kaandam, possibly even surpassing his State Award-winning role in Pookkaalam (2023).

As Kishkindha Kaandam hits theatres today, Dinjith feels that the delays and challenges from the project’s inception to its release were ultimately beneficial. “I never imagined one of my films would be released during the Onam festival, which makes me incredibly happy,” says the filmmaker. He also hopes that ARM, Kondal, and his film will collectively attract large audiences to the theatres.