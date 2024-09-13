Dulquer to produce Kalyani and Naslen’s next film

Dulquer Salman’s banner Wayfarer Films is producing a new film with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen as the leads. The project was launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. It is written and directed by Tharangam-fame Dominic Arun. Actor Santhy Balachandran, known for her roles in Tharangam, Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, and Gulmohar, is also credited for additional screenplay.

Announcing the project on social media, Dulquer called it “another ambitious outing”, along with seeking blessings and support. This is Wayfarer Films’ seventh production. Interestingly, both Kalyani and Naslen were part of the banner’s maiden film Varane Avashyamund (2020), but they didn’t have any combination scenes.

The upcoming film has Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as the editor, Jawan-fame Yannick Ben as the stunt director, and Banglan as its production designer.

Kalyani’s upcoming projects include Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira with Fahadh Faasil and the Tamil film Genie, alongside Jayam Ravi. On the other hand, Naslen has I Am Kathalan and Premalu 2, both with director Girish AD, and a film each with Khalid Rahman and Abhinav Sunder Nayak in the pipeline.