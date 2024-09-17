First look poster of Tovino’s 'Identity' out

The makers of Tovino Thomas-starrer Identity unveiled the film’s first look on Monday. The poster features Tovino along with his co-stars Trisha and Vinay Rai. It is co-written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the duo who made their directorial debut with Tovino’s 2020 film Forensic.

Billed as a two-part thriller high on action, Identity also stars Mandira Bedi, Shammi Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Archana Kavi, Gopika Ramesh, Aneesh Gopal, Giju John and Dhruvan. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Akhil George, editor Chaman Chakko and music director Jakes Bejoy. Its action choreography is handled by Yannick Ben and Phoenix Prabu, known for their work in the Tamil film Maaveeran (2023). Identity is produced by Raju Malliath under the banner of Ragam Movies.

Tovino was last seen in debutant Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randaam Moshanam (ARM). The film, released on September 12 for Onam, opened to generally positive reviews. The actor’s upcoming slate includes Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Empuraan, debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran and Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe.