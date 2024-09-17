It’s a wrap for Shane Nigam’s romantic musical 'Haal'

Shane Nigam-starrer Haal has completed its shooting, announced the makers through social media. The film, directed by debutant Veeraa, is scripted by Nishad Koya, known for penning films like Ordinary (2012), Madhura Naranga (2015), and Thoppil Joppan (2016).

Haal features Sakshi Vaidya, known for the Telugu films Agent (2023) and Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023), as the female lead opposite Shane. On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Ravichandran, editor Akash, and composer Nandhagopan V.

It was earlier reported that Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recorded a song in it. Billed as a romantic musical entertainer, Haal is produced by JVJ Productions.

Shane was last seen in Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira’s Little Hearts.

He also has Unni Sivalingam’s untitled actioner and Rangoli-fame Vaali Mohan Das’ Madrasakaaran, marking the actor’s Tamil debut, in the pipeline.