Police to probe piracy of Tovino's new movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam

KOCHI: Police have registered a case after a pirated version of the recent hit movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (AJM) was leaked through Telegram channels.
The case was registered by Kochi Cyber Police based on the complaint of AJM director Jithin Laal on Wednesday night. In fact, it was Jithin Laal who had announced piracy of the movie through his social media account.
As per the FIR of the case, the pirated version of the movie was shot from an unknown film theatre and circulated via Telegram channels since 11.50 am on September 13.
The case was registered under various sections of the Copyright Act. Police officials said that the movie was circulated via a Telegram link.
As part of the investigation, police are examining the pirated version of the movie to identify the theatre from where the movie's pirated version was videographer.
Recently, Laal on his social media account shared a video of a train passenger watching the pirated version of the movie on his mobile phone. The image was shared with the director by his friend. Laal claimed it as heartbreaking.
"Nothing else to say. Those who watched ARM on telegram.. let them do so. What else can I say," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Producer of the movie Listin Stephen also made a social media post expressing his concern about ARM being circulated via telegram.
"Thank you for circulating the movie in this fashion. This is the situation of the movie which is all set to enter Rs 50 crores club today," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Listin stated that the piracy of the movie has annihilated the hard work that included 150 days of shooting, one-and-half-years of post-production work, eight-years-long dreams of the director and scriptwriter, the investment of producers and the involvement of more than 100 people.
Piracy is destroying the Malayalam film industry, he stated.