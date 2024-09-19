Police to probe piracy of Tovino's new movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam

KOCHI: Police have registered a case after a pirated version of the recent hit movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (AJM) was leaked through Telegram channels.

The case was registered by Kochi Cyber Police based on the complaint of AJM director Jithin Laal on Wednesday night. In fact, it was Jithin Laal who had announced piracy of the movie through his social media account.

As per the FIR of the case, the pirated version of the movie was shot from an unknown film theatre and circulated via Telegram channels since 11.50 am on September 13.

The case was registered under various sections of the Copyright Act. Police officials said that the movie was circulated via a Telegram link.

As part of the investigation, police are examining the pirated version of the movie to identify the theatre from where the movie's pirated version was videographer.