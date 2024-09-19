'Thekku Vadakku' release postponed

The release of 'Thekku Vadakku', starring Vinayakan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, has been postponed from September 20 to October 4. The film is directed by Prem Sankar, who previously helmed Randuper, which was featured in the Competition Section of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2017.

Thekku Vadakku has Vinayakan as Madhavan, a retired KSEB engineer, while Suraj plays Shankunni, a sawmill owner. As per the makers, the film explores an “unconventional relationship” between these two primary characters. It is scripted by S Hareesh, based on his story Rathri Kaaval. Hareesh, a well-known literary figure, had earlier scripted Lijo Jose Pellissery films like Jallikattu (2019), Churuli (2021), and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022).

Thekku Vadakku also stars Kottayam Ramesh, Merin Jose, Melvin G Babu, Shameer Khan, Vineeth Vishwam, Sneha, and Sheethal. The film’s technical crew includes music director Sam CS, cinematographer Suresh Rajan and editor Kiran Das. It is produced by Anjana Talkies in association with Odiyan director V A Shrikumar’s VARS Studios.

Suraj’s upcoming films include ED - Extra Decent, which is also his maiden production venture, Padakkalam, Narivetta and his Tamil debut Veera Dheera Sooran, headlined by Vikram. Vinayakan, meanwhile, was last seen in Kasargold (2023).