Muhammed Musthafa’s 'Mura' slated for Oct 18

Muhammed Musthafa’s sophomore directorial Mura will be released on October 18. The film features Suraj Venjaramoodu and All We Imagine As Light-fame Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. Billed as an action-packed gangster drama set in Thiruvananthapuram, it is scripted by Suresh Babu.

Mura also stars Maala Parvathi, Kani Kusruti, Kannan Nayar, Jobin Das, Anujith Kannan, Yedhu Krishna, PL Thenappan, Vigneshwar Suresh, Krish Hassan, Siby Joseph and Alfred Jose, among others.

The film has cinematography by Fazil Nazer, editing by Chaman Chakko, music by Christy Joby and action choreography by PC Stunts. It is produced by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures.

Muhammed, a critically acclaimed actor-turned-filmmaker, made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Kappela, headlined by Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew and Sreenath Bhasi.

The film earned Anna and Musthafa the Best Actress Award and the Best Debut Director Award respectively at the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. Also, its production design by Anees Nadodi was honoured at the 68th National Film Awards.