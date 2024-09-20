Tovino's 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' dominate this year’s Onam

Linto cites the example of Vaazha as a recent example of films without stars doing well at the box office.

“There’s not a single big name attached to it, yet, the film has been managing a steady run, right from the beginning. Even during the Hema Committee report and the following issues, Vaazha continued unaffected. We still have a couple of shows in our theatres.”

A sleeper success that put misconceptions to rest

Cinema is an integral part of Kerala’s vibrant culture, and a visit to theatres during festivals like Onam is a norm in most Malayali families. This is when the big stars come out with their one-size-fits-all entertainers aimed at audiences of all age groups. Naturally, it created a perception that only ‘commercial entertainers’ fare well during festival seasons.

However, the resounding success of Kishkindha Kaandam, a mystery thriller with an unhurried pacing, has shattered all such existing notions. The film centered around forgetful Appu Pillai, his grieving son Ajayachandran, and curious daughter-in-law Aparna, is set largely around a single location, devoid of the usual genre tropes. It is a far cry from the recent formulaic thrillers that rely on racy screenplays, a barrage of twists, and the instant highs that come with it.

“What Kishkindha Kaandam has managed is truly astounding,” says Linto, who was initially doubtful of this “high class” film’s performance during a festival season. “People usually prefer comedy or action entertainers during this time, but the response to this film is truly surprising. After the first two days, word-of-mouth spread rapidly and people started flocking in large numbers.” Elaborating on the impact of word-of-mouth, Liberty Basheer says,

“Word-of-mouth publicity is far more impactful than a full page advertisement in newspapers or any number of flex boards. We’ve seen this trend with several films over the years. For this film, there was only a 30-40 percent audience till noon shows throughout Kerala. But by night, all the theatres were packed beyond expectations, which is purely because of word-of-mouth publicity.”

According to trade experts, the Asif Ali-starrer has had more bookings in BookMyShow in the last 24 hours than any other Indian film, including ARM, Vijay’s GOAT, and the Hindi blockbuster Stree 2. Siyad Koker, who watched a preview of Kishkindha Kaandam much before the release, says he was confident that the film would do well in the Onam season. “I really liked the film and knew it would succeed because content-oriented cinema will always have takers here. If you give the audience something different, they will celebrate it irrespective of its release period. Premalu and Manjummel Boys were not released during festivals, but they were still blockbusters, right? In fact, a festival release is an added advantage because more people would be free to visit theatres.”

Director Arun Bose, who made Luca and Marivillin Gopurangal, believes that Kishkinda Kaandam’s success is rewarding for several reasons. “Such a reception from the audience can inspire more filmmakers to attempt similar genres without having to water-down the screenplay. This success was the need of the hour.”