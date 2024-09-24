Narain reunites with Mysskin for 'Train'

Narain took to his official social handle to share a behind-the-scenes still from the sets of Mysskin’s upcoming film with Vijay Sethupathi, Train. The actor wrote, “Back with Mysskin after long. On the sets of Train. What a memorable experience !” The actor is seen wearing the khakhi uniform, suggesting that he is essaying the role of a cop in it.

Narain made his entry into Tamil films with Mysskin’s directorial debut Chithiram Pesuthadi (2006). Later, they both collaborated on Anjathe (2008) and Mugamoodi (2012). Mysskin and Vijay have previously worked together on Pisasu II, which is yet to see a release date.

Train also stars Dimple Hayati, Ira Dayanand, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Bhavana, Sampath Raj, Babloo Prithviraj, KS Ravikumar, Yugi Sethu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Kaniha, Diya Seetipalli, Singam Puli, Sriranjani, Ajay Rathnam, Thrigun Arun and Raichal Rabecca. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Fowzia Fathima and editor Sri Watson. Train is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s banner V Creations.

Last seen in Queen Elizabeth (2023), Narain will next be seen in the Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1, hitting theatres worldwide on September 27. Kaithi actor also has two other Tamil films, Kural and Nodikku Nodi, in the pipeline.