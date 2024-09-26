‘Kishkindha Kaandam' wouldn’t have materialised had I aimed for perfection: Director Bahul Ramesh

There are also brief mentions of her changing professions during Ajayan’s video calls with his brother and later with colleagues at the office. I aimed to allow the audience to form a three-dimensional picture of her personality by maintaining some ambiguity. I didn’t want to define every aspect clearly, unlike many scriptwriters who often provide extensive backstories for the main characters, even when it doesn’t significantly contribute to the film.

Did you consider writing any scenes that explore the development of the couple’s relationship or their decision to get married?

Not at all. While writing the dialogues, I discovered cues to imply how Ajayan and Aparna might have met and formed their relationship. Also, Ajayan’s choice to remarry just two years after his tragedy was inspired by a friend of my father’s in need of companionship, and it is reflected in the exchanges between Ajayan and his elder brother in the film.

How do you view the criticisms that have been directed at the film, particularly concerning Aparna’s final resolution?

I never intended to write a completely foolproof screenplay. If I had approached it that way and waited for perfection, this film would not have materialised. I enjoy reading and watching stories that leave ample ambiguity, allowing the audience to ponder and interpret the narrative in their own unique ways. I plan to read the criticisms later as part of my learning process to improve in the future. Regarding Aparna’s final resolution, I envisioned her as a mature, wise, and noble character who supports a good cause without resorting to pointless accusations, with true companionship between Ajayan and Aparna beginning after the climax.

Was the choice deliberate not to drive its mystery forward as a police procedural, given that Appu Pilla and Ajayan are close to law and order in their work backgrounds?

Yes. Although thriller is my favourite genre, I chose not to rely on conventional tropes typically found in mystery films focused on uncovering the truth. After completing the first half of my script, I asked my father to read it and guess the possibilities for the second half. I noted his suggestions and deliberately ensured the story did not follow any of those paths. In every one of his guesses, the police played a significant role. I wanted the mystery to unfold from more grounded characters’ perspectives, which is how Aparna emerges as the Sherlock Holmes figure in the story.

How did your experience as a cinematographer influence your approach to writing the script?

From my past experiences, logistical considerations significantly influenced the planning of shoots while writing the script. As a cinematographer, I prefer selecting locations where we can work for at least half a day. For instance, the film features two important scenes of Appu Pilla visiting the hospital, which require more than half a day to shoot. While these scenes are crucial to the plot, I must also justify the added expenses for the producer, including rent and electricity costs. If that’s not viable, I usually relocate the scene to a site where another scene is already planned.

As a cinematographer, does your screenplay tend to be highly detailed and rich in visual descriptions, similar to that of a novel?

Yes. I love reading novels and short stories that evoke strong imagery, so I tend to write vivid descriptions akin to literary works, similar to Santhosh George Kulangara’s descriptions in Sancharam, to help readers visualise the surroundings. While working on this script, I wasn’t sure if it would become a film, so I aimed to create a rewarding experience for anyone who read it, hoping it would provide at least as much pleasure as a children’s comic book.

Some viewers are drawing parallels between your film and Christopher Nolan’s Memento (2000), particularly concerning the theme of memory and Vijayaraghavan’s character...

Although I am a die-hard fan of Nolan and consider The Prestige (2006) one of my all-time favourite films, Memento was never an inspiration for me. Many other films explore themes related to memory, but I wasn’t particularly concerned with them or inspired by them. What may have influenced me is the emotional resonance of the relationship aspects in films like Interstellar (2014) and Inception (2010).