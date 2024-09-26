Mammootty and Vinayakan’s film goes on floors in Nagercoil

Speculations regarding Mammootty and Vinayakan headlining a new project were confirmed on Wednesday as filming commenced in Nagercoil. According to unconfirmed reports, Mammootty is set to portray a grey-shaded character in this film. It is the seventh production venture under Mammootty’s home banner Mammootty Kampany. The upcoming film marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who previously wrote the story for the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup (2021).

Penned by Jishnu Sreekumar, the yet-to-be-titled film’s production officially began with a pooja ceremony attended by the director and several cast and crew members. On the technical front, Faisal Ali is wielding the camera and Praveen Prabhakar is handling the cuts. Further details regarding the plot and the extended cast are awaited.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is awaiting the release of debutant Deeno Dennis’s Bazooka. His upcoming projects also include Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, where the actor plays a private detective. Additionally, there are unconfirmed reports of Mammootty teaming with Mahesh Narayanan on a film that will see him sharing the screen with Mohanlal after a gap of over a decade.

Vinayakan was last seen in the Asif Ali-starrer Kasargold (2023). Up next, the Jailer actor has Thekku Vadakku, alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu, slated to hit theatres on October 4.