Saiju Kurup and Vincy Aloshious to headline 'Ok Dear'

Saiju Kurup and Vincy Aloshious are set to headline a new film titled Ok Dear. Hinting to be a romantic comedy, the upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Subash K, who is also penning it.

Ok Dear also features Master Mahendran and Pranav Prasanth in prominent roles. The film has cinematography by Vishnu Krishna, editing by John Kutty and music by Bibin Ashok. It is produced by Sujith K S and Elan N under the banner of Story House Pictures, with Najish Moosa and Pranav serving as co-producers.

Saiju’s upcoming slate also includes Porattu Naadakam, Anand Sreebala, Abhilasham and Written and Directed by God. Additionally, the actor is making his digital debut with Sony LIV’s upcoming web series Jai Mahendran, slated to premiere on October 11.

Vincy was last seen in Arun Bose’s Marivillin Gopurangal.