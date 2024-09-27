INTERVIEW| ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’s success feels like winning an Oscar: Actor Vijayaraghavan

For Vijayaraghavan, acting is in his blood. Born to the legendary thespian NN Pillai, Vijayaraghavan was drawn to the nuances of acting at a very young age and trained under his father’s watchful eyes. Today, even at 72, he carries the same enthusiasm and eagerness while discussing his roles and the processes he employs for each of them. “Acting is my intoxication,” he says proudly. A legend in his own right, Vijayaraghavan has often proven his versatility over the years, but that hasn’t curbed his desire to push the envelope further. The veteran is currently on a high after bagging his maiden Kerala State Award win for Pookkaalam, followed by the emphatic success of his latest release, Kishkindha Kaandam, in which his measured performance as an ex-army man with memory issues is being widely lauded. In this conversation, Vijayaraghavan breaks down the process of becoming Appu Pilla and his general approach to acting.

Firstly, congrats on the State Award win for Pookkaalam. It’s your first win in over four decades of being in cinema...

I didn’t expect the award, though I used to. When Ekalavyan was released, everyone thought I’d bag the award, but it didn’t happen. It was the same with Deshadanam, Leela, and many other films. So, I stopped wishing for it. I’ve always valued people’s appreciation more. I consider it a huge blessing to be active in cinema after all these years. The fact that I still get a variety of characters brings more joy than winning any award.

You’ve followed Pookkaalam with another stunning performance in Kishkindha Kaandam. Even though you did a few other roles in between, were you waiting for something equally challenging?

Firstly, acting has never been a challenge as I enjoy every aspect of it. I don’t mind playing any character, irrespective of their screen time. I believe a good actor doesn’t have to be present throughout the film.

The real success lies in convincing the audience that you are the character within the given time. In Meleparambil Aanveedu, I have very few scenes, but people still talk about my performance. I used to do hero roles briefly, but it got repetitive. I decided to stay away from it after 2000, which was the biggest turning point of my career. Otherwise, I don’t think I would have been in the industry today as people would have gotten fed up with me.

I am proud of having done diverse characters like Cheradi Skariah (Ekalavyan), Appichayi (Roudram), Pillechan (Leela), etc. However, it’s not always that you cherish a character so much and the film also does well commercially. For instance, Pillechan in Leela is among my absolute favourites, but the film’s failure is also the biggest disappointment in my career. Similarly, Pookkaalam didn’t fare as expected in theatres. That’s why Kishkindha Kaandam’s success feels like winning an Oscar.