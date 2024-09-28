Amal Neerad’s 'Bougainvillea' set to release on October 17

Amal Neerad’s Bougainvillea is set for a worldwide release on October 17. The announcement was made by the makers via their social media handles on Friday. The film features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Jyothirmayi in the lead roles.

The cast of Bougainvillea also includes Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in key roles. This film also marks the return of Jyothirmayi, Amal’s wife, after a hiatus of over a decade. The screenplay is jointly penned by novelist Lajo Jose and Amal, with additional dialogues contributed by Bheeshma Parvam-fame R J Murugan.

Bougainvillea is produced by Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures respectively. The director has retained nearly the same technical team from his previous project for this upcoming film, including cinematographer Anend C Chandran, editor Vivek Harshan, and composer Sushin Shyam.