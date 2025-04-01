Basil Joseph's Marana Mass goes on floors

Earlier, we had reported that Marana Mass, headlined by Basil Joseph and co-produced by actor Tovino Thomas, was launched. On Saturday, the makers commenced the shoot in Kochi. The film is directed by debutant Sivaprasad, who has also co-written the screenplay with Romancham-fame actor Siju Sunny.

Besides Basil, Marana Mass also features Siju, Rajesh Madhavan, Suresh Krishna and Babu Antony in prominent roles. The film has cinematography by Neeraj Ravi, editing by Chaman Chacko and music by Thrishanku-fame Jay Unnithan. It is jointly backed by Tovino and his brother Tingston Thomas through Tovino Thomas Productions in association with Thanzeer Salam under the banner of World Wide Films.

Meanwhile, Basil will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph's Nunakuzhi, alongside Grace Antony, scheduled to hit theatres on August 15. On Sunday, he wrapped up the shoot of MC Jithin's Sookshmadarshini, in which he stars opposite Nazriya Nazim. The actor also has Jithin Laal's ARM: Ajayante Randam Moshanam, headlined by Tovino, Sreeraj Sreenivasan's Praavinkoodu Shappu, and production designer Jothish Shankar's directorial debut lined up.