First look of Samshayam out

Earlier, we reported that Vinay Forrt, Sharaf U Dheen, Lijomol Jose and Priyamvada Krishnan are headlining a new Malayalam feature titled Samshayam, slated to hit theatres later this year. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's first-look poster featuring its lead actors.

Samshayam, written and directed by debutant Rajesh Ravi, is described as a "fun-filled family entertainer bursting with humour and surprises." On the technical front, the film has State Award-winning cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, editor Lijo Paul, and music director Hesham Abdul Wahab. It is produced by Suraj P S, Dixon Poduthas, and Lino Philip under the banner of 1895 Studios.

Earlier, Rajesh was supposed to make his debut with Bismi Special, headlined by Nivin Pauly and produced by Weekend Blockbusters. Though the film was officially announced in 2020, there have been no updates since and its current status remains unknown.