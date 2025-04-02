Baby Girl goes on floors

On Wednesday, Arun Varma's upcoming film Baby Girl commenced filming in Thiruvananthapuram following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Billed as a thriller, it is scripted by the duo Bobby-Sanjay, known for penning films such as Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police and Kaanekkaane.

Although it was announced that Baby Girl would be headlined by Kunchacko Boban, his involvement in the project is now uncertain. The film features Lijomol Jose, Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap, Marco actor Abhimanyu Thilakan, Azees Nedumangad and Aswanth Lal in prominent roles. Produced by Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, it has Faiz Siddik wielding the camera, Shyjith Kumaran on the editing table and Jakes Bejoy composing the music.

Arun made his directorial debut with the hit film Garudan (2023), also a thriller produced by Listin. The film, headlined by Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.