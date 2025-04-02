Basil Joseph's Maranamass confirms release date, trailer unveiled

Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, will hit theatres on April 10 as a Vishu release. The announcement was made by the makers on Tuesday, along with unveiling the film's trailer. Directed by debutant Sivaprasad, it is co-scripted by the filmmaker alongside Romancham-fame actor Siju Sunny, based on a story penned by the latter.

Maranamass also stars Siju, Anishma, Rajesh Madhavan, Suresh Krishna, and Babu Antony in key roles. The film has cinematography by Neeraj Revi, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by JK. It is jointly produced by actor Tovino Thomas and his brother Tingston Thomas, in collaboration with Thanzeer Salam of World Wide Films and Rapheal Pozholiparambil of Rapheal Productions.

Basil recently joined the sets of Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, which will mark the Ponman actor's debut in Tamil. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela in the lead roles.