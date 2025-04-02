Prithviraj Sukumaran's Nobody to commence filming on this date

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Nobody, directed by Nissam Basheer, is set to go on floors on April 9 in Kochi. The upcoming film, scripted by Sameer Abdul, marks the second collaboration between the director and writer following their 2022 psychological horror thriller Rorschach, featuring Mammootty in the lead.

Produced under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, Nobody is backed by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathi. While further details regarding the plot, cast and crew remain undisclosed, it has been reported that the film’s music will be handled by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his work in all three films directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, including Arjun Reddy, its Hindi remake Kabir Singh and Animal. He is also composing the music for the upcoming Suresh Gopi-starrer Ottakomban in Malayalam.

Prithviraj was last seen in his directorial venture L2: Empuraan, the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy, released on March 27. The film, headlined by Mohanlal, has been running to packed houses amidst the controversies surrounding it.