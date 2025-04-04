Actress Saniya Iyyapan opens up about her role in L2: Empuraan

In a candid interview with I Am With Dhanya Varma, actress Saniya Iyappan shared her experience working on L2: Empuraan and reflected on her journey in the film industry. She spoke about how stepping onto the set of Empuraan evoked the same emotions she felt when she first arrived on the Lucifer set six years ago.
“I was in the 10th grade when I did Lucifer, and I never imagined I would get another opportunity in Empuraan. When Prithviraj called me, I was both excited and nervous. The set had changed significantly, and after a two-year gap in Malayalam cinema since Saturday Night, I felt a bit anxious. Prithviraj even scolded me a little because I was tense,” Saniya said with a laugh. “But working with him is always a learning experience. Even if it’s a small role, he explains every detail so well that it makes the character feel much bigger.”
Speaking about her character Jhanvi, Saniya noted that there was no workshop for the role, but the character had evolved. “Jhanvi has matured she’s now wearing white kurtas, planning to study abroad, and displaying more empathy.”
Saniya also highlighted the contrast between the Malayalam and Tamil industries regarding casting. “In Malayalam cinema, there’s a perception that I can only play certain kinds of roles. But in Tamil, I’ve been given the chance to prove myself through look tests before being cast. When I once asked a director why they chose me for a role, they said they loved my character in Lucifer and my Instagram presence, so they thought, ‘Why not?’”
She pointed out that Tamil cinema offers a look test which she has not often experienced in Malayalam. “In Tamil, the effort put into character development is greater. For instance, in Irugapatru, I played a role I don’t think I would ever get in Malayalam. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Similarly, Sorgavasal was another great experience.”
Despite her deep connection to Malayalam cinema, Saniya expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful opportunities. “I have not yet received a role in Malayalam where I feel I have my own space.
Queen was one of the few projects where I felt that way, and recently, my web series Eyes has been another.”
She candidly acknowledged the challenges of securing roles. “I openly say that I don’t get good roles in Malayalam, which is why I haven’t been acting much here. I do auditions, but I was once told by a director, ‘We are looking for a new face.’”
Saniya revealed that a significant portion of her income comes from social media rather than films. “It’s a reality of the industry today. While I love acting, I have to be practical about where my opportunities come from.”
Despite the challenges, Saniya remains hopeful and committed to finding roles that allow her to grow as an actress. Whether in Tamil or Malayalam, she continues to push boundaries and seek out diverse and challenging characters.