Actress Saniya Iyyapan opens up about her role in L2: Empuraan

In a candid interview with I Am With Dhanya Varma, actress Saniya Iyappan shared her experience working on L2: Empuraan and reflected on her journey in the film industry. She spoke about how stepping onto the set of Empuraan evoked the same emotions she felt when she first arrived on the Lucifer set six years ago.

“I was in the 10th grade when I did Lucifer, and I never imagined I would get another opportunity in Empuraan. When Prithviraj called me, I was both excited and nervous. The set had changed significantly, and after a two-year gap in Malayalam cinema since Saturday Night, I felt a bit anxious. Prithviraj even scolded me a little because I was tense,” Saniya said with a laugh. “But working with him is always a learning experience. Even if it’s a small role, he explains every detail so well that it makes the character feel much bigger.”