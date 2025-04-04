Malayalam actor Ravikumar passes away at 71

Veteran film and television actor Ravikumar has passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. The acclaimed actor, known for his extensive contributions to both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai. His son confirmed the news of his passing.

Ravikumar’s career spanned several decades, during which he acted in over 100 Malayalam films and numerous Tamil movies, in addition to appearing in a variety of television serials. His versatility and strong screen presence made him a beloved figure among audiences.

Born to thrissur natives K.M.K. Menon and R. Bharathi, Ravikumar hailed from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His father, K.M.K. Menon, was the founder of Sreekrishna Studio in Thiruvananthapuram one of the earliest film studios in the state and the second to be established in the district.