Malayalam actor Ravikumar passes away at 71

Veteran film and television actor Ravikumar has passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. The acclaimed actor, known for his extensive contributions to both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai. His son confirmed the news of his passing.
Ravikumar’s career spanned several decades, during which he acted in over 100 Malayalam films and numerous Tamil movies, in addition to appearing in a variety of television serials. His versatility and strong screen presence made him a beloved figure among audiences.
Born to thrissur natives K.M.K. Menon and R. Bharathi, Ravikumar hailed from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His father, K.M.K. Menon, was the founder of Sreekrishna Studio in Thiruvananthapuram one of the earliest film studios in the state and the second to be established in the district.
His mother, Bharathi, was an actress and film producer known for backing films like Divya Darshanam. Growing up in this creative environment, Ravikumar developed an early interest in cinema, which eventually led him to pursue a career in acting.
In K Balachander’s Avargal (1977), which marked Ravikumar’s Tamil debut, the actor starred alongside Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sujatha, among others. Having made his Malayalam film debut with Lakshyaprabhu (1968), Ravikumar went on to star in hundreds of South Indian films in his long career. Some of the more recent films he starred in include Youth, Ramanaa, Lesa Lesa, Whistle, and CBI 5: The Brain.
In 1997, Ravikumar also began his stint in television acting with Naga’s Iyandhira Paravai from the Marmadesam series for Raj TV. He then went on to star in K Balachander’s Jannal: Marabu Kavithaigal for Sun TV. Most recently, he played an extended cameo in Kalaignar TV’s Kannedhirey Thondrinal.
His funeral will be held in Chennai. Ravikumar’s passing marks the end of an era for both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. His contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come, and his performances will continue to be cherished by film enthusiasts. His demise is a great loss to the entertainment industry, leaving behind a void that will be hard to fill.
