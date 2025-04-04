Woman wins court case after her photo was used without permission in Malayalam film 'Oppam'

Princy Francis, a teacher from Kodungallur, has won a legal battle after her photo was used in the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam without her permission.

The Chalakudy Munsiff Court ruled in her favour, ordering the film’s producers to remove her image and pay her Rs. 1 lakh in compensation, along with Rs. 1,68,000 for legal expenses.

According to Manorama News, Princy Francis, who teaches at MES Asmabi College, and is the wife of Thrissur native Saji Joseph found that her photograph was used in the movie while watching Oppam with her family during the Onam holidays in 2016.

By then, the film was already watched widely.

In a scene at the 29th minute, the character played by actress Anusree is seen hiding a crime file. In this sequence, a photograph of a woman, shown as a murder victim, appears briefly. To her shock, Princy Francis realised it was her own photo, which she believes was taken from her blog without her consent.