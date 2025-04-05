L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal’s action thriller dominates box office, but faces tough competition ahead

While there were some controversies surrounding the film, including the portrayal of the Gujarat riots and the re-censorship of certain scenes, these issues haven’t affected the film's popularity. Instead, audiences seem to be more focused on the film’s thrilling action sequences and Mohanlal’s powerful screen presence. The film has even surpassed Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Mohanlal’s charisma, combined with Prithviraj’s ambitious storytelling, has clearly worked wonders. The buzz for a potential third installment in the Lucifer saga, titled L3: The Beginning, is growing. If Empuraan continues its current trajectory, it may not only surpass the success of Lucifer but could also redefine global perceptions of Malayalam cinema.

As L2: Empuraan continues its march towards the Rs 250 crore mark, it faces stiff competition this weekend. On April 10, four major new releases are hitting theatres. These include Jack in Telugu, featuring Siddu Jonnalgadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly with Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, Jaat, a Bollywood drama starring Sunny Deol, and the Malayalam action thriller Bazooka, starring Mammootty. With this mix of releases, the weekend promises to be a lively battle at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether L2: Empuraan can retain its top spot, or if one of these new films will steal the show.