L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal’s action thriller dominates box office, but faces tough competition ahead

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-thriller L2: Empuraan entered its second week on Friday, April 4, with some ups and downs at the box office. After experiencing a massive opening, the film saw a 25.64% drop in collections on Day 9. This followed a noticeable decline in earnings over the previous four days, indicating a slight slowing in its box office momentum.
Despite the recent dip, L2: Empuraan has been a massive success. The film opened to a record-breaking Rs 21 crore net in India, making it the biggest opening for any Malayalam film. Released on March 27, L2: Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, thanks in part to its widespread release in multiple languages. While the Malayalam version is the primary contributor to its earnings, the film has also performed well in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi markets, reported Mint.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.9 crore net in India on its ninth day, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 91.15 crore as of Day 9. During its first week (8 days), L2: Empuraan earned Rs 88.25 crore in India.
On the international front, the movie has also done exceptionally well. It crossed $2.4 million in North America during its first week, and the filmmakers proudly announced on X that the film had surpassed Rs 30 crore in gross earnings internationally. By the end of Day 8, the film had grossed Rs 236.25 crore globally, which includes Rs 103.25 crore from Indian box office collections and Rs 133 crore from overseas markets.
While there were some controversies surrounding the film, including the portrayal of the Gujarat riots and the re-censorship of certain scenes, these issues haven’t affected the film's popularity. Instead, audiences seem to be more focused on the film’s thrilling action sequences and Mohanlal’s powerful screen presence. The film has even surpassed Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Mohanlal’s charisma, combined with Prithviraj’s ambitious storytelling, has clearly worked wonders. The buzz for a potential third installment in the Lucifer saga, titled L3: The Beginning, is growing. If Empuraan continues its current trajectory, it may not only surpass the success of Lucifer but could also redefine global perceptions of Malayalam cinema.
As L2: Empuraan continues its march towards the Rs 250 crore mark, it faces stiff competition this weekend. On April 10, four major new releases are hitting theatres. These include Jack in Telugu, featuring Siddu Jonnalgadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly with Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, Jaat, a Bollywood drama starring Sunny Deol, and the Malayalam action thriller Bazooka, starring Mammootty. With this mix of releases, the weekend promises to be a lively battle at the box office.
It remains to be seen whether L2: Empuraan can retain its top spot, or if one of these new films will steal the show.