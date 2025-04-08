Dileep's 150th film Prince and Family gets new release date

The makers of Dileep’s 150th film Prince and Family have announced a new release date of May 9, postponing it from its earlier April schedule. A new poster featuring the lead actor alongside Manju Pillai and Johny Antony was also unveiled on Monday. Directed by debutant Binto Stephen, it is scripted by Sharis Mohammed, known for his work on films such as Jana Gana Mana, Queen and Malayalee From India.

Billed as a family drama, Prince and Family also stars Siddique, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bindu Panicker, Parvathy Rajan Sankaradi, Rosebeth Joy, Aswin P Jose, Joseutty Jacob, and Vineeth Thatti David in prominent roles. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Renadive, editor Sagar Dass, and music director Sanal Dev. It is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames, with Justin Stephen serving as co-producer.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s upcoming slate includes Bha Bha Ba, billed as a mass entertainer directed by newcomer Dhananjay Shankar. Scripted by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, the film features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in key roles alongside Dileep.