Music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar makes his Malayalam debut with 'Anomie'

Music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his chart-topping tracks in blockbuster films like Animal, Kabir Singh, and Arjun Reddy, is all set to make his grand debut in Malayalam cinema with the much-anticipated film Anomie. This exciting venture marks a significant milestone, as it brings together a talented team both in front of and behind the camera. reported Onmanorama
In addition to Harshavardhan's entry into Mollywood, actress Bhavana is also making her debut as a producer with Anomie, under her production banner, Bhavana Film Productions. Bhavana shared the news with her followers on Instagram, expressing her excitement: "Anomie welcomes the musical sensation Harshavardhan Rameshwar to Mollywood! Get ready for a symphony of brilliance!"
The film is directed and written by Riyas Maramath, and boasts a stellar cast including Bhavana, Rahman, Vishnu Agastya, Binu Pappu, Shebin Benson, Arjun Lal, and Drishya Raghunath. Known for his work in films like Druvangal Pathinaru and Dear Comrade, Sujith Sarang takes charge of the cinematography, ensuring Anomie has a visually captivating look.
The technical team behind the film is equally impressive. JD, the renowned technician famous for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur, Haider, and Mulk, serves as the film's colourist. Editing is handled by Kiran Das, who gained recognition for his work on Romancham, Rorschach, and Joji. The VFX has been taken care of by Egg White and Digi Bricks, while Action Santhosh and Thavasi Raj choreograph the film's action sequences. The sound design is managed by Sync Cinema, ensuring an immersive auditory experience.
Other notable crew members include Sameera Saneesh, the costume designer, and Amal Chandran, who is responsible for makeup. Arun Jose has done the art direction, while the stills are captured by Sreejith Chettipedi.
Filming for Anomie took place over more than one hundred days, across seven schedules, at various scenic locations including Mumbai, Ernakulam, Pollachi, Kodaikanal, and Coimbatore. The film is being produced by Dr CJ Roy, Chairman of Confident Group and APK Cinema, along with Bhavana Film Productions. The first look poster and title of the movie were revealed by none other than popular actor Dulquer Salmaan.
With its impressive cast, technical team, and a fresh new story, Anomie is generating significant excitement in the Malayalam film industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.