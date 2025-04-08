Music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar makes his Malayalam debut with 'Anomie'

Music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his chart-topping tracks in blockbuster films like Animal, Kabir Singh, and Arjun Reddy, is all set to make his grand debut in Malayalam cinema with the much-anticipated film Anomie. This exciting venture marks a significant milestone, as it brings together a talented team both in front of and behind the camera. reported Onmanorama

In addition to Harshavardhan's entry into Mollywood, actress Bhavana is also making her debut as a producer with Anomie, under her production banner, Bhavana Film Productions. Bhavana shared the news with her followers on Instagram, expressing her excitement: "Anomie welcomes the musical sensation Harshavardhan Rameshwar to Mollywood! Get ready for a symphony of brilliance!"

The film is directed and written by Riyas Maramath, and boasts a stellar cast including Bhavana, Rahman, Vishnu Agastya, Binu Pappu, Shebin Benson, Arjun Lal, and Drishya Raghunath. Known for his work in films like Druvangal Pathinaru and Dear Comrade, Sujith Sarang takes charge of the cinematography, ensuring Anomie has a visually captivating look.