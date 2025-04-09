Prithviraj-Parvathy film Nobody begins

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu are headlining director Nissam Basheer's Nobody, which was launched in Kochi on Wednesday. The formal pooja and switch-on ceremony held at Wellington Island was attended by the cast and crew members. Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and CV Sarathi are co-producing the film under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.

Nobody marks Prithviraj and Parvathy's fifth film together after City of God (2011), Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015), My Story (2018), and Koode (2018). The upcoming film also stars Hakim Shahjahan in a prominent role. Others in the cast include Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and Vinay Forrt.

Nobody is Nissam's second successive outing with writer Sameer Abdul after the success of the Mammootty-led psychological thriller Rorschach (2022). Dinesh Purushothaman, best known for his work in last year's Tamil films Maharaja and Lubber Pandhu, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Harshavardhan Rameshwar of Arjun Reddy (2017) and Animal (2023) fame is the composer.