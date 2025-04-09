Salim Ahamed's next starts rolling

Filmmaker Salim Ahamed, known for helming acclaimed films like Adaminte Makan Abu (2011) and Pathemari (2015), has started work on his next. The film produced by Newton Cinema started rolling in Kasaragod on Wednesday. The makers are yet to share details regarding its genre or other team members.

This is Newton Cinema's fifth production venture. The banner debuted in 2022 with Varun Grover's 15-minute Hindi short KISS and followed it up with Megha Ramaswamy's Lalanna's Song (2022), Don Palathara's Family (2024), and Prasanna Vithange's Paradise (2024).

Salim Ahamed, a two-time National award winner, is returning to direction after a gap of six years. He last made And The Oscar Goes To..., which was based on his real-life experiences of taking his film Adaminte Makan Abu to the Oscars. Meanwhile, he also produced Thamar KV's 1001 Nunakal (2022) and the yet-to-be-released Mindiyum Paranjum, headlined by Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali.