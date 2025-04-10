Boxing gets the sweet and simple treatment

One of Alappuzha Gymkhana’s most striking strengths is its music. Vishnu Vijay, who also delivered a memorable work in Thallumaala, delivers another stellar soundtrack here. His background score enhances even the most straightforward scenes, while the songs are full of energy and emotion. 'Punchara Punch', which plays during Natasha’s boxing match, and the training montage track 'Hatja' stand out as particularly effective in setting the tone. In many ways, the soundtrack becomes the film’s emotional core. Thallumaala cinematographer Jimshi Khalid’s work also deserves a big shoutout. The visuals of Alappuzha are beautiful and refreshing, and the camera work during the boxing sequences makes you feel the impact of each blow. Among the cast, everyone puts in a good show. Naslen, despite a few slips in dialect and delivery, makes Jojo a likeable and believable character. Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, and Lukman Avaran all do justice to their roles. Anagha Ravi, as Natasha, brings a quiet strength to the screen, and it’s refreshing to see a female character written with agency and dignity—even if the female arcs overall could have been a bit more fleshed out.

However, the film isn’t without its flaws. While the direction is solid and the performances are sincere, the writing sometimes plays it a little too safe. There’s a noticeable lack of surprise or fresh angles in the story. You can feel a bit of deja vu—like you’ve seen some of these scenes and tropes before in other films. The second half, in particular, loses a bit of momentum, going around in circles before reaching a fairly predictable ending. This isn’t helped by the editing either. While the first half flows smoothly, the second half feels a bit stretched. Thallumaala, Khalid’s previous film, had some of the most innovative and punchy editing in recent years, thanks to the late Nishadh Yusuf. He’s still credited here, but with Bles Thomas also on board as co-editor. It’s clear that the same spark isn’t quite there this time around.

On the whole, Alappuzha Gymkhana may not have the chaotic energy and inventiveness of Khalid's Thallumaala, but it shines through something else: simplicity. It’s a film that doesn’t try too hard to please the audience, which somehow lends it an alluring confidence. It’s about growing up, owning your mistakes, and finding your rhythm, both in sports and in life. To borrow a boxing term, this one’s a clean sparring match—not too aggressive, but filled with heart. It may not win any major titles, but it definitely deserves a cheer.