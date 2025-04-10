Even a last-minute cheat code can't salvage this lost game

By the time Bazooka nears its final act, it becomes increasingly evident why Mammootty agreed to do this film. Mammootty is always 'game' for anything he hasn't attempted before in his five-decade-long illustrious career. And then there's his penchant to work with new directors. Bazooka has both: a fresh idea and a debutant director. However, all novel concepts don't necessarily translate well on screen and Bazooka is the perfect example for that. To put it bluntly, it's a potent idea lost in execution.

Deeno Dennis, who has also scripted the film, has lent a gaming touch to what would have otherwise been a regular crime thriller. There's so much reference to gaming in Bazooka that Mammootty, in his intro scene, reads a book called 'Game of Life'. Jokes apart, gaming elements are indeed an integral part of the narrative. Kochi City's ACP Benjamin Joshua (a typically wooden Gautham Vasudev Menon) and his team are posed stiff challenges when a series of robberies rock the town. Benjamin is introduced to us as the most celebrated cop in the country, but you would doubt that if you see how he and his team proceed with the investigation. It takes them aeons to figure out that these heists have been designed like puzzles with clues planted right in front of them. They continue to waste time (both theirs and ours) to find out how and when these clues were delivered to them. Not that it matters anyway. There's so much dragging around in the first half that can easily disinterest a viewer. The pacing becomes further sluggish with the overemphasis on style.