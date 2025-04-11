'I have thought of quitting cinema,' says Bhavana

She added that even during her lowest moments, there’s always fear about what comes next. “I’ll feel like quitting, and then five minutes later I wonder, what will I do after that?”

Despite the doubts, Bhavana said that the joy of landing a good role keeps her going. “When I get a good project, that high is something I won’t get anywhere else in life.” Still, she is exploring other options, looking for something that can give her a similar sense of fulfilment. “I can’t depend on this forever.”

The actress also spoke about the role of luck in the industry. “Even if someone is full of talent, they might not get a chance to rise. It’s not just about hard work or skill. Sometimes, someone gets celebrated and I wonder, what are they really doing?”

She admitted that it can be disheartening when hard work doesn’t lead to results. “When I commit to a film, I give 100%. But sometimes, even after all that effort, you don’t get back what you deserve. That affects how much we get paid too. We give our best, but the reward doesn’t always match.”