INTERVIEW|‘I don't want to be called a rebel’ Alappuzha Gymkhana actress Anagha opens up

Anagha Maya Ravi, originally from Chalakudy in Thrissur, moved to Kochi during her Class IV for the purpose of education.

In an interview with The New Indian Express she says, From a young age, she had a creative spark.

“I used to take my amma’s Nokia phone, place it somewhere and talk to it,” she laughs. “I’d record videos, pretending to speak to someone else, sometimes in different languages.” Though she didn’t realise it back then, the passion for acting had already taken root.



Alongside her early interest in performing, sports played a big role in her life. “I was very active in school. I used to think maybe I’d end up in the Olympics,” she says. But things took a different turn when she shifted to another school that lacked both sports and dance. “It was very depressing. I lost interest and ended up dropping out when I was in Class IX.”

That’s when her father stepped in, suggesting she try homeschooling. “That idea really helped me. Slowly, I found my way back into dancing.” Her parents’ unwavering support meant everything to her. “They always stood by me.”