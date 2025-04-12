Maranamass Movie Review: A hilariously bold ride that doesn’t always stay on track

The first act takes its time introducing us to key players in the story. The narrative takes a sharp turn during a nighttime bus journey. Onboard are Luke, Jessie, Jikku the bus driver, Aruvi the conductor, and a mysterious, silent passenger. What begins as an ordinary journey soon spirals into something darker. One unforeseen twist becomes the trigger that thrusts the film into its second half, where chaos and comedy swirl together. The shift in tone is mirrored by the setting. The bus, enclosed and claustrophobic, is a far cry from the outdoor landscapes of earlier scenes. The storytelling becomes more erratic, and certainly more unpredictable. On one hand, this tonal shift in Sivaprasad and Siju Sunny's screenplay shows the film’s ambition. On the other, it exposes its struggle with cohesion. The film juggles satire, absurdist comedy, and suspense thriller, but the balance is shaky. The humour, clever and subversive at times, occasionally clashes with the tension being built. Some subplots—especially the childhood backstory of a major character—also don’t quite land as satisfyingly as they seem intended to. On the technical side, the film is proficient. Neeraj Ravi's cinematography, especially during night sequences, is immersive without becoming overwhelming. Chaman Chakko's editing is snappy and purposeful, even if the transitions between comedic and dramatic tones could have been more fluid. However, JK's soundtrack leaves a lot to be desired. It is just enough to support the scenes but never elevates the film.

The cast is a huge part of what keeps Maranamass afloat. Basil Joseph’s loud energy and comic timing breathe life into Luke, while Anishma Anilkumar delivers both hilarity and heart. Rajesh Madhavan's brilliantly eccentric performance as SK injects the film with a wild, unpredictable spirit. Suresh Krishna shines big time as Jikku, the middle-aged bus driver desperate to get married after a string of failed attempts. While Luke and Jessie are central, Jikku and his fiancee have equally substantial narrative weight and their conversations over the phone leave you in splits. A standout moment has Jikku asking the others on the bus to guard a corpse while he goes to inform the police, and the entire theatre bursts into laughter. The scene cleverly plays off Suresh Krishna's popular on-screen image as the 'Convincing Star'. Siju Sunny as Aruvi brings sincerity to a more restrained role, portraying a man searching for his long-lost father, unlike his usual comic roles. And then there’s Ajay Ramachandran, the cop played by Babu Antony, who brings a delightful eccentricity to his role. His portrayal of a man simultaneously hunting a serial killer and searching for his missing dog, Pakru, is quietly hilarious. Pooja Mohanraj and Joemon Jyothir are also effective in their extended cameos, spoofing save-the-date shoots with just the right amount of silliness.

Ultimately, Maranamass is a film of sharp moments and bold ideas, shouldered by a committed ensemble of actors who understood the assignment. It sparkles with flashes of originality, bizarre humour, and a perceptive eye on human quirks. It may not always hit the mark as its often self-indulgent and unhinged narrative doesn't always steer straight, but it certainly aims with a refreshing flair—something sorely missing from many recent comedies that claim to be unconventional.