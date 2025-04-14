Hanumankind brings Kerala’s chenda melam to Coachella 2025

The rapper shared several clips of his Coachella performance on his Instagram Stories, thanking the festival with a simple, “@coachella Thank you for having me.” In another story, he posted a video of himself performing alongside American rapper Maxo Kream.

Hanumankind’s performance was a crowd favourite. In one clip, the audience can be seen singing along to Big Dawgs, the track that shot him to global fame in 2024. At one moment, the rapper even held out the mic to let the crowd take over, creating a memorable moment.

Fans flooded social media with love and excitement. One fan wrote, “The world ain’t ready to see what Indian performances have in store,” while another said, “Boy is born to claim.” A fan commented in Malayalam, “This is what it is all about! DOPE! ABSOLUTELY DOPE!!!!!!” One of the chenda players, Immanuel Sunny, even joined the fun, commenting, “Ayyyyyyy that's me!!”