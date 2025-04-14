Hanumankind brings Kerala’s chenda melam to Coachella 2025
Indian rapper Hanumankind made a powerful debut at Coachella 2025, performing with a group of chenda drummers from Kerala. The musician took the stage in Indio, California, with a burst of energy and tradition, treating fans to two of his biggest hits, Big Dawgs and Run It Up. The performance drew a huge Indian crowd, and videos of the electrifying show have since gone viral on Instagram.
Known for blending Indian culture with modern rap, Hanumankind whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat gave the audience a unique musical experience. He was joined on stage by Kochuveetil Beats, a chenda melam ensemble from Kerala, who wore traditional white outfits and played the powerful drums throughout the set. The collaboration added a strong desi flavour to the global festival and was praised by fans for representing Indian heritage on an international stage. reported Hindustan Times.
The rapper shared several clips of his Coachella performance on his Instagram Stories, thanking the festival with a simple, “@coachella Thank you for having me.” In another story, he posted a video of himself performing alongside American rapper Maxo Kream.
Hanumankind’s performance was a crowd favourite. In one clip, the audience can be seen singing along to Big Dawgs, the track that shot him to global fame in 2024. At one moment, the rapper even held out the mic to let the crowd take over, creating a memorable moment.
Fans flooded social media with love and excitement. One fan wrote, “The world ain’t ready to see what Indian performances have in store,” while another said, “Boy is born to claim.” A fan commented in Malayalam, “This is what it is all about! DOPE! ABSOLUTELY DOPE!!!!!!” One of the chenda players, Immanuel Sunny, even joined the fun, commenting, “Ayyyyyyy that's me!!”
For those unfamiliar, the chenda is a traditional cylindrical drum from Kerala, played in temple festivals and cultural events. Its deep, rhythmic sound has been part of Kerala’s musical heritage for centuries. Seeing it on a Coachella stage was a proud moment for many.
Hanumankind, who is based in Bengaluru, has been making waves not just in music but also in film. He made his acting debut in the 2024 Malayalam hit Rifle Club. His recent single Run It Up continues his trend of fusing Indian culture with hip-hop, featuring traditional dance styles and now, chenda melam.
After Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon performed last year, Hanumankind is the latest Indian artist to make his mark at Coachella – and he’s done it in style, with a sound and spirit that’s all his own.