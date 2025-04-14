'I've learned to stay neutral because the noise may only last a day,' says Priya Varrier

Priya Varrier, the Mollywood actor who became an overnight sensation in 2018 with her famous wink in Oru Adaar Love, is once again in the spotlight. Her latest appearance in the Ajith-starrer Good Bad Ugly has caught the attention of fans and critics alike. She plays Nithya, a key character in the film, and is also seen in the recreated version of the popular song Thottu Thottu Pesum from the film Ethirum Pudhirum.
In an interview with Onmanorama, Priya shared how she feels about the renewed attention. “In 2018, after my wink went viral, I tried to stay neutral, though it was not a conscious decision from my side then as I was new to what was happening around me. Today, I have learned that I need to stay neutral and not let things go to my head since I know the noise may only exist for one day,” she said.
She also expressed happiness about being in the limelight again. Although she has acted in several Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films since 2018, few roles brought her the recognition she hoped for. Priya believes Good Bad Ugly is the break she had been waiting for.
Since the film’s release, fans have even started comparing her to actor Simran. “I don’t think the comparison is fair, but I am touched by their perception. I appeared in the recreated version of Thottu Thottu Pesum, which is still celebrated today. Simran ma’am had perfected the dance sequence and even though I am pretty sure I could not do justice to what she pulled off in the song, I was determined that no one should say bad about the recreated version. I put that pressure on myself and I am glad that people like it,” she said.
She added that she’s excited to know what Simran thinks about her performance. “I was not able to meet Simran ma’am during the shoot. However, I hope to meet her someday soon and know what she thought about my performance,” she said.
Priya said that it was Good Bad Ugly’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, who first reached out to her. “They asked me if I could come to Chennai to listen to their brief. I was beyond excited to get an opportunity to act in an Ajith film. Also, my entire shoot took place in Spain. It was a complete package and there was no reason for me to say no to the movie. The film director Adhik Ravichandran was also very supportive,” she explained.
Though she wasn’t a die-hard Ajith fan before, that changed after working with him. “I entered the movie with no preconceived notion. I have always been following Ajith sir’s movies as a kid and loved his work, but I was never that fan girl. However, working with him for this movie has made me a loyal fan girl. Ajith sir is a gem of a person. He is very considerate about people who work with him and also very grounded. There are so many things that one can learn from him. No wonder he is who he is,” she said.
She also spoke about working with Arjun Das, who plays a dual role in the film. “We met for the first time on the sets of the film. We had to shoot the dance sequence first and there was an ice-breaking session before that, which was really fun,” she said.
When asked if the director wanted her to recreate her viral wink for the song Thottu Thottu Pesum, Priya said, “I don’t think Adhik wanted me to wink because we were trying to recreate that scene. He told me that they would be panning in on my face to reveal my face and I had to do something as a filler. This is why I decided to wink and do a flying kiss,” she explained.
Priya played an important role alongside Rajisha Vijayan in the Malayalam film Kolla, released in 2023. She was also seen in Mandakini. At the moment, she is listening to a few projects in Tamil.
“I would definitely love to work in Mollywood since Malayalam is my mother tongue and the industry delivers such great content,” she concluded.