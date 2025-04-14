'I've learned to stay neutral because the noise may only last a day,' says Priya Varrier

Though she wasn’t a die-hard Ajith fan before, that changed after working with him. “I entered the movie with no preconceived notion. I have always been following Ajith sir’s movies as a kid and loved his work, but I was never that fan girl. However, working with him for this movie has made me a loyal fan girl. Ajith sir is a gem of a person. He is very considerate about people who work with him and also very grounded. There are so many things that one can learn from him. No wonder he is who he is,” she said.

She also spoke about working with Arjun Das, who plays a dual role in the film. “We met for the first time on the sets of the film. We had to shoot the dance sequence first and there was an ice-breaking session before that, which was really fun,” she said.

When asked if the director wanted her to recreate her viral wink for the song Thottu Thottu Pesum, Priya said, “I don’t think Adhik wanted me to wink because we were trying to recreate that scene. He told me that they would be panning in on my face to reveal my face and I had to do something as a filler. This is why I decided to wink and do a flying kiss,” she explained.

Priya played an important role alongside Rajisha Vijayan in the Malayalam film Kolla, released in 2023. She was also seen in Mandakini. At the moment, she is listening to a few projects in Tamil.

“I would definitely love to work in Mollywood since Malayalam is my mother tongue and the industry delivers such great content,” she concluded.