'Feminichi Fathima' wins Best Film Award at 48th Kerala Film Critics Award 2024

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Malayalam film Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed, has bagged the Best Film Award at the 48th Kerala Film Critics Award 2024. The film was produced by Thamar KV, Sudheesh and Fasil Muhammed.
In a notable recognition of women filmmakers, Indu Lekshmi was adjudged Best Director for her film Appuram. The Best Actor award was jointly conferred on Tovino Thomas for his performances in ARM and Anweshippin Kandethum. The Best Actress award was shared by Nazriya Nazim for her role in Sookshmadarshini and Rima Kallingal for her performance in Theatre – The Myth of Reality.
The Kerala Film Critics Award is the only private award in the state, apart from the Kerala State Film Awards, that is decided by a jury, following a call for entries and award screenings.
The awards were announced by jury chairman and president of the association, Dr George Onakkur. The jury comprised Thekkinkad Joseph, Dr Aravindan Vallachira, Dr Jose K Manuel and A Chandrasekhar.
Film critic, writer and filmmaker Vijayakrishnan, who has completed 50 years in film writing, was honoured with the Chalachitra Ratnam lifetime achievement award.
The Ruby Jubilee Award, constituted to mark the 40th year of the Association, was presented to actor and scriptwriter Jagadeesh for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema.
The Chalachitra Prathibha Awards were given to veteran actor Seema, Babu Antony, Suhasini, cinematographer-director Vipin Mohan, producer Jubilee Joy Thomas, and action director Thyagarajan for their contributions to the industry.
Other awards:
Second Best film: Sookshmadarshini (Directed by MC Jithin)
Director of Second Best Film: MC Jithin
Best Supporting Actor Male:
Saiju Kurup (Bharatanatyam, The Third Murder, Sthanarthi Sreekuttan)
Arjun Asokan (Anand Sreebala, Ennu Swantham Punyalan,Anpodu Kanmani)
Best Supporting Actor female:
Shamla Hamza (Feminichi Fathima)
Chinnu Chandini(Vishesham)
Special Jury Award for excellence in Acting-
Jaffer Idukki (Orubettavan, Qalb, Mandakini, Chattuli, Am A, Kuttante Shinigani, Anandapuram Diaries)
Harilal (Karthavu Kriya Karmam, Prathimukham)
Pramod Veliyanad (Kondal, Theatre The Myth of Reality)
Best Child Artiste male: Master Angelo Christiano (Kalam Std V B)
Best Child Artiste female: Baby Melisa (Kalam Std V B)
Best Screenplay: Don Palathara, Sherin Catherine (Family)
Best Lyricist: Vasu Areekkode (Ramuvinte Manaivikal), Vishal Johnson (Prathimukham)
Best Music Director: Rajesh Vijay (Mayamma)
Best Playback singer Male: Madhu Balakrishnan (song Om Swasthi...movie: Sukhino Bhavanthu)
Best Playback singer Female: Vaikkom Vijayalekshmi (song Angu Vaanakkonil..., Film ARM), Devananda Girish (Song Naattinidayana...Film Sukhno Bhavanthu)
Best Cinematography: Deepak D Menon (Kondal)
Best Film Editor: Krishanth (Santharsha Khatana)
Best Sound: Resool Pookkutty, Lijo N James, Robin Kunjukutti (Vadakkan)
Best Art Direction: Gokul Das (ARM)
Best Makup man: Gurpreet Kaur, Bhoobalan Murali (Barozz The Guardian of Treasure)
Best costumer: Jyoti Madnani Singh (Barozz The Guardian of Treasure)
Best Popular film of the Year: Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka ARM,(Director:Jithin Lal)
Best Children’s Film: Kalam Std V B (Director: Lijo Mithran Mathew), Sthanarthi Sreekkuttan (Director Vinesh Vishwanath)
Best movie on Women Empowerment: Her (Director Lijin Jose)
Best movie on National Integration: Najas (Director: Sreejith Poyikkaavu)
Best Environmental Film: Aadachayi (Director : Dr. Binoy S Russel), The Life of Mangrove (Director N N Baiju)
Best movie with Social Relavance: Prathimukham (Director Vishnu Vardhan), Jeevan (Director Vinod Narayanan), Izha (Director Siraj Reza)
Best movie with a message: Mashippachayum Kallupencilum (Director M Venukumar), Swargam (Director Rejis Antony)
Best Sanskrit Movie: Ekaki (Director Prasad Parappuram),Dharmayodha (Director Shruthi Simon)
Best Other Language movie: Amaran (Produced by Rajkamal Films International, directed by Rajkumar Periasami)
Best Debutant:
Direction: Vishnu K Mohan (Iruniram)
Acting: Neha Nasnin (Qalb)
Special Jury Awards:
Direction Shan Kecheri(Film Swachanda Mrithyu)
Acting Dr Manoj Govindan (Najas), Adarsh Sabu (Swasam), Sreekumar R Nair (Nayakan Prithwi), Satheesh Perambra (Puthiya Niram)
Script: Archana Vasudev (Her)