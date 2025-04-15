'Feminichi Fathima' wins Best Film Award at 48th Kerala Film Critics Award 2024

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Malayalam film Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed, has bagged the Best Film Award at the 48th Kerala Film Critics Award 2024. The film was produced by Thamar KV, Sudheesh and Fasil Muhammed.

In a notable recognition of women filmmakers, Indu Lekshmi was adjudged Best Director for her film Appuram. The Best Actor award was jointly conferred on Tovino Thomas for his performances in ARM and Anweshippin Kandethum. The Best Actress award was shared by Nazriya Nazim for her role in Sookshmadarshini and Rima Kallingal for her performance in Theatre – The Myth of Reality.

The Kerala Film Critics Award is the only private award in the state, apart from the Kerala State Film Awards, that is decided by a jury, following a call for entries and award screenings.

The awards were announced by jury chairman and president of the association, Dr George Onakkur. The jury comprised Thekkinkad Joseph, Dr Aravindan Vallachira, Dr Jose K Manuel and A Chandrasekhar.

Film critic, writer and filmmaker Vijayakrishnan, who has completed 50 years in film writing, was honoured with the Chalachitra Ratnam lifetime achievement award.

The Ruby Jubilee Award, constituted to mark the 40th year of the Association, was presented to actor and scriptwriter Jagadeesh for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema.

The Chalachitra Prathibha Awards were given to veteran actor Seema, Babu Antony, Suhasini, cinematographer-director Vipin Mohan, producer Jubilee Joy Thomas, and action director Thyagarajan for their contributions to the industry.