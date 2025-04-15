First look of Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira unveiled

The first look of Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira was unveiled by the makers on social media with a caption that reads, "Their love story was perfect... until the wedding." The poster features Fahadh on a white horse, dressed in a sherwani. Other actors, including the film's female lead Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Lal and Anuraj OB, look shocked and chaotic in a wedding-themed setting. Billed as a romantic comedy, it marks the sophomore directorial venture of Althaf Salim, who made a noteworthy debut with the Nivin Pauly-starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017).

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira also stars Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Vineeth Vasudevan, and Saafboi in prominent roles. Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film has Jinto George as the cinematographer, Abhinav Sunder Nayak as the editor and Justin Varghese as the music composer.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is awaiting the release of his upcoming Tamil film Maareesan, alongside Vadivelu, scheduled to hit theatres in July. In Malayalam, the Aavesham actor also has debutant Roy's Karate Chandran, Mahesh Narayanan's multi-starrer MMMN, alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal, and Renji Panicker's upcoming directorial as part of his upcoming slate. In Telugu, he is involved in Oxygen and Don’t Trouble the Trouble.