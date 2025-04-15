'He made the situation very uncomfortable': Vincy Aloshious on why she won’t work with drug-using co-stars

Well-known Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has openly stated that she will not work with actors who use drugs. Her comments came during the inauguration of the 67th operational year of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, held at Pallippuram Church. Speaking at the event, she said, "If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them."

Her statement quickly sparked discussions online. In response, Vincy later shared a detailed video on Instagram explaining the personal experiences that led to her decision.

She spoke about a troubling incident during the filming of a movie, where the lead actor, who she believes was using drugs, behaved inappropriately on set.

"While working on a film, I had a very unpleasant experience with the main actor. He used drugs and acted in a completely inappropriate manner, making it hard for me to continue working with him," she said.

Vincy described one moment when her outfit needed fixing.

"As I went to get it adjusted, the actor offered to come with me, saying, ‘I can help get it ready.’ He said this in front of others, and it made me very uncomfortable." She also recalled a rehearsal session where she noticed something strange.