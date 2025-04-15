Nivin Pauly-Thamar KV film titled Dolby Dineshan

After announcing that he has joined the film Baby Girl in place of Kunchacko Boban earlier today, Nivin Pauly has dropped the title poster of his next film with 1001 Nunakal filmmaker Thamar KV. Sharing the poster on social media on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, Nivin wrote, "Dinesha oru ottam poyalo" (Dinesha, shall we go for a ride?). Nivin seems set to play an auto driver in the film, titled Dolby Dineshan, produced by Vinayaka Ajith under his namesake banner. The poster features Nivin next to an autorickshaw, clad in an auto driver shirt and sporting a headset wrapped around his ear, hinting at a driver with a penchant for music.

The film has music by Don Vincent, cinematography by Jithin Stanislaus and editing by Nidhin Raj Arul. Its technical team also includes sound designer Sync Cinema, which is popular among major Hindi projects, such as Animal, to name one. The film will go on floors by mid-May, with the makers eyeing a 2025 release.

Nivin also has a sequel to Action Hero Biju, with Abrid Shine returning to helm it, Dear Students with Nayanthara, and India's first multiverse superhero film Multiverse Manmadhan, among other projects. On the other hand, writer-director Thamar has Sarkeet with Asif Ali and Divya Prabha in the pipeline.