Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew to lead Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
After the Antony Varghese-starrer Daveed and the upcoming Khalid Rahman film Alappuzha Gymkhana, Malayalam cinema is getting yet another film on combat sport. Titled Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, it is a WWE-inspired action film set in Kochi. Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Marco-fame Ishan Shoukath play the lead roles in the film, directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar. It is produced by Ritesh S Ramakrishnan and Shihan Shoukath under the banner of Reel World Entertainment.
Chatha Pacha's story is by director Adhvaith Nayar, while the screenplay and dialogues are by Sanoop Thykoodam, who wrote and directed Sumesh & Ramesh. The latter also co-wrote films like Chunkzz and Vikruthi.
Chatha Pacha has a strong technical team, which includes the celebrated composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are making their Malayalam debut. The film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, stunt choreography by Kalai Kingson, and art direction by Sunil Das, all three of whom previously worked on the recent actioner Marco.
Praveen Prabhakar, known for his work in Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and Kannur Squad, will handle Chatha Pacha's editing.