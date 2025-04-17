Mohanlal-Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan gets OTT premiere date

The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran film L2: Empuraan, the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy, will start streaming on April 24 on JioHotstar. The film, scripted by Murali Gopy, was released on March 27 to mixed reviews but saw a massive turnout in the initial days. According to the makers, it has grossed over Rs 250 crores worldwide, thereby surpassing the collection records of Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date.

Soon after the release, L2: Empuraan was caught in a major controversy when Sangh Parivar came out strongly alleging a negative portrayal of Hindus. The issue soon caught nationwide attention, leading to heated debates even in Lok Sabha. Eventually, amidst all the boycott calls from right-wing groups, the makers decided to recensor the film after making 24 voluntary cuts to the original version. Mohanlal also issued a statement regretting the distress caused by the film to a section of the audience.

Akhilesh Mohan, the editor of L2: Empuraan, recently confirmed in an interview that the OTT version of the film will be the recensored cut. Besides Malayalam, the film will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.